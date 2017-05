A 24-year-old woman from Little Grand Rapids First Nation, Manitoba was viciously mauled to death on Saturday by a pack of stray dogs.

The body of Donelly Eaglestick was found at a construction site at around 7 a.m.

RCMP say Eaglestick was on her way home from another residence in the early morning hours when the attack happened. The victim succumbed to her injuries during the attack.

Police don’t consider the death to be suspicious in nature.

