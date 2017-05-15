Goldeyes Add Pair of Rookies to Roster

The Winnipeg Goldeyes added some rookie strength to their roster over the weekend.

The Fish signed infielder Thomas Bess and left-handed pitcher Joeanthony Rivera on Sunday.

Bess finished his college career in 2016 at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. The Cherryville, North Carolina native hit .339 with nine doubles, five triples, three home runs, 21 RBI, and 19 stolen bases in 48 games for the Rangers.

Rivera had a 3.00 ERA in 31 relief appearances for the Frontier League’s Traverse City Beach Bums last season. The Naples, Florida native struck out 30 batters in 27.0 innings pitched.

The Goldeyes now have 26 players on their spring training roster.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18 on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders.

— Staff

