ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Sports » Bombers’ Linebacker Thomas Miles Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Bombers’ Linebacker Thomas Miles Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Bombers’ Linebacker Thomas Miles Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters

in Sports0 Comments
Thomas Miles - Manitoba Bisons
Manitoba Bisons linebacker Thomas Miles (52) brings down Saskatchewan Huskies receiver Kit Hillis (8) in Canada West playoff football action at Investors Group Field on Friday, November 1, 2013. (CHRISD.CA FILE)

Winnipeg native Thomas Miles has found a local cause to champion since returning home and signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The former U of M Bison and Toronto Argonaut is the new honorary spokesperson for Big Brothers Big Sisters Winnipeg as a volunteer mentor.

“There are over 100 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Sister here in Winnipeg. I’m looking forward to using my role as honorary spokesperson to encourage others to sign up,” Miles said.

Miles is encouraging Winnipeggers to devote a few hours per week to become a mentor with the organization.

Besides training and managing his professional football career, Miles is also pursuing his MBA.

“I’ve been fortunate to have strong, loving people surrounding me throughout my life, and their support has facilitated my growth as a football player, student, and person,” he added.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU