Bombers’ Linebacker Thomas Miles Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Winnipeg native Thomas Miles has found a local cause to champion since returning home and signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The former U of M Bison and Toronto Argonaut is the new honorary spokesperson for Big Brothers Big Sisters Winnipeg as a volunteer mentor.

“There are over 100 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Sister here in Winnipeg. I’m looking forward to using my role as honorary spokesperson to encourage others to sign up,” Miles said.

Miles is encouraging Winnipeggers to devote a few hours per week to become a mentor with the organization.

Besides training and managing his professional football career, Miles is also pursuing his MBA.

“I’ve been fortunate to have strong, loving people surrounding me throughout my life, and their support has facilitated my growth as a football player, student, and person,” he added.

— Staff

Comments

comments