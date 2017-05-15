Two Youth Charged in String of Weekend Arsons

WINNIPEG — Two male youths have been charged after several arsons over the weekend.

The first happened Friday at around 1 a.m. when a garbage and recycling bin was lit on fire in the 600 block of Magnus Avenue.

At around 9:30 p.m., a building under construction in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue was set on fire. Flames spread through the third floor of the structure.

On Sunday, a trailer in the 700 block of Burrows Avenue was set on fire at around 4:20 p.m.

One hour later, a play structure in the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue was also set ablaze. Police responded and found four suspects at the scene.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

— Staff

Comments

comments