Winnipeg’s Parks, Boulevards & Athletic Fields Getting a Trim

By Sarah Klein

The smell of fresh-cut grass is in the air as the City of Winnipeg begins mowing 2,484 hectares of green space.

The annual grass-mowing program will include 175 mowers to spruce up boulevards, athletic fields, parks and other city-owned green spaces.

The city says the program will range from 10 to 14 days, which works out to be about eight to 12 mowing cycles during a season. To put the size of the amount of land covered into perspective, one hectare is approximately the same size as a CFL football field.

Grass-cutting usually occurs until mid-October, and if required, crews will also work weekends.

