Winnipeg Hosting First Annual Tattoo Convention

Tattoo artists from around the world will descend on the city this summer for the first-ever Winnipeg Tattoo Convention.

It’s a chance for some 200 renowned tattoo artists to connect with each other, showcase their art and talent, and demonstrate live tattooing.

“This event will not only bring economic opportunity to our city but it will showcase Winnipeg as a cultural hub and destination,” said Rich Handford, the convention’s director of operations and artist/owner of Kapala Tattoo.

Handford has 30 years of tattoo experience to his name and has visited dozens of similar tattoo conventions around the world.

“Tattoos are powerful — they speak to people in every culture and from every walk of life in different ways.”

Artists from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, England, Spain and Germany are just some of those scheduled to attend. Aside from the ink, the event will also host entertainment, a variety of vendors, food trucks and run alongside Manitoba’s new night market.

The Winnipeg Tattoo Convention is August 18-20 at Exhibition Place at Red River Exhibition Park. Early bird prices are $20 for a day pass or $50 for a weekend pass. For more information, visit WinnipegTattooConvention.com.

