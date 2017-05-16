CONTEST: Win a Canada Soccer Prize Pack + Tickets to June 8 Match at IGF

Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team will be taking on regional rivals Costa Rica on June 8 at Investors Group Field.

Win a pair of tickets to the game and cheer on Winnipeg native Desiree Scott and superstar captain Christine Sinclair.

ChrisD.ca has four (4) tickets up for grabs, plus:

4 x Canada Soccer scarves

4 x Canada Soccer tops (sweater or T-shirt)

Enter below! We’ll draw two lucky winners.

Name * First Last

E-mail *

Address *

City/town *

Province *

Postal code *

Twitter handle (if applicable)

Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter for more chances to win!

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

For complete ticket information and to place group ticket requests, visit canadasoccer.com/tickets.

Never miss another contest! Be alerted when we have a new promotion. Sign up for our contest alerts e-mail list.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance to our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.

Comments

comments