A 59-year-old man who had been kayaking on Nutamik Lake in the Whiteshell Provincial Park has drowned.

Manitoba RCMP found the Keewatin, Ontario man deceased in the water on May 12 at around 8:20 p.m. They say he was wearing a life jacket at the time and found at the base of Sturgeon Falls.

RCMP and a conservation officer headed to the spot where witnesses say they had heard the man in distress moments earlier.

Police say there are no signs of foul play.

