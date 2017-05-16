Ottawa Investing $5.9M in Upgrades to Riding Mountain National Park

The federal government is spending $5.9 million on upgrades throughout Riding Mountain National Park, including an overhaul of the visitor centre.

The visitor centre in the heart of Wasagaming, Manitoba will be completely renewed with new exhibits, improvements to the layout of the visitor reception area, and will have its park gift shop moved into the main lobby area. The multi-purpose theatre will see new technologies installed to accommodate live performances, interpretive programs and small group bookings.

Exterior work is already underway, while renovations to the inside are still in their planning stages and expected to start next year. The entire centre will be completed by 2020.

The funding will also include $2.7 million towards at least a dozen iconic heritage buildings within the park, including the East Gate National Historic Site, the bandstand on the shores of Clear Lake and Grey Owl’s Cabin.

Work will focus on stabilizing such things as foundations, logs, stone masonry, roofs and other key building exterior components. Parks Canada will also address drainage, moisture control and ventilation issues, where required.

Work is already underway on the second phase of Highway 10 rehabilitation, which is expected to be completed later this spring. The third phase will be implemented throughout July and August.

