Alcohol is considered a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured a Brandon man just outside of Snow Lake, Manitoba last weekend.

The 25-year-old was driving south on Highway 392 on May 13 when he hit the east ditch and was ejected.

The crash happened at around 11:15 p.m., sending the man to a Winnipeg hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say aside from alcohol being involved, the driver was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Police continue to investigate.

