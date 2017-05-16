ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

St. Norbert Farmers’ Market Opening for the Season

St. Norbert Farmers' MarketCircle this Saturday, May 20 on your calendar — the St. Norbert Farmers’ Market will be back in action.

Manitoba’s largest summer market opens at 8 a.m. with a full house of more than 110 vendors.

A fiddle jam, including fiddle music and dancing, are part of the opening day festivities. A performance by the Southglen Fiddlers will take place at 10 a.m.

A pre-lunch cake-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m., while the Manitoba Youth Strings perform at noon to mark National Fiddle Day.

Special events at this year’s market:

  • July 1 — Canada Day celebrations with vendors, fireworks, children’s entertainment and musicians. Runs from 8 a.m. to dusk.
  • August 9 — Farmers’ Festival: Home Skills for the 21st Century. Learn about fermenting, pickling, using herbs, understanding heritage potatoes, knife sharpening and more.
  • September 7 — Annual outdoor dinner event with a gourmet sit-down meal prepared by Chef Ben Kramer.

Market organizers hope to have new canopies installed later this season for their visitors.


