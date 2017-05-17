ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » Daredevil Nik Wallenda’s Wife to Dangle by Her Teeth Over Niagara Falls

By The Associated Press

Nik Wallenda
In this July 3, 2009 file photo, Nik Wallenda, right, and his wife Erendira talk with reporters after walking a 1000 foot-long high-wire, suspended 200 feet over the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over Niagara Falls on a high wire, his trapeze-artist wife is planning to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over the falls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is planning her own stunt high above Niagara Falls.

Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over the falls on a high wire, aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County legislature late Tuesday approved a resolution setting aside $35,000 for the act.

It’s planned for June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised 550-metre tightrope walk from the New York side of the falls into Canada.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Fla., in February while practising an eight-person pyramid.

Nik Wallenda avoided falling by grabbing a wire. Everyone survived.

