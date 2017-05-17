Pembina Highway Closing at Jubilee This Weekend

By Tyler Sutherland

If you need to get to and from downtown Winnipeg using Pembina Highway this long weekend, you’ll have to find a different route.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, northbound and southbound Pembina between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street will be closed for construction of stage two of the southwest rapid transitway and Pembina Highway widening.

Construction will take place around-the-clock during the closure, which will last until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

Roadway access for transit and emergency vehicles will be maintained during the closure. Pedestrian access will be maintained by a shuttle service, with two pick-up and drop-off points located:

North of the underpass on the east side of Pembina Highway opposite Harrow Street, and

South of the underpass on the east side at the Jubilee Avenue yield onto Pembina Highway.

Motorists should allow additional time to get to their destinations, and use alternate routes such as Osborne Street, Waverley Street or Kenaston Boulevard.

