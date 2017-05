A 17-year-old boy is in police custody after a death in the northern Manitoba community of Shamattawa on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a residence at around 6:20 p.m., where they found a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the local nursing station and later died.

The death is being investigated as a home.

No further details have been released.

— Staff

Comments

comments