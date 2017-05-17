Three Charged in Shooting, Fire That Killed Jeanenne Fontaine

Three men have been charged in the death of Jeanenne Fontaine on March 14.

Fontaine, 29, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a fire in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died as a result of the shooting and being exposed to the fire.

Fontaine is the cousin of Tina Fontaine, the teenage girl whose death fuelled calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police arrested three men already in custody at the Provincial Remand Centre.

Christopher Mathew Brass, 34, has been charged with manslaughter and arson disregard for human life, Malcolm Miles Mitchell, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder and arson disregard for human life, and Jason Michael Meilleur, 38, has been charged with manslaughter.

Brass has also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bryer James Prysiazniuk-Settee, a 24-year-old man shot and killed on February 8 in the area of Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue. Police say Prysiazniuk-Settee was found with critical injuries and later died in hospital.

All three men remain in custody.

— With files from The Canadian Press

