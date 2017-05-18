Dinosaurs Return: Popular Zoo Exhibit Back for the Summer

First, it was held over, and now it’s back for a second run. The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s wildly popular “Dinosaurs Alive!” exhibit is returning.

The zoo is unveiling a new dinosaur to join the 15 other life-size animatronic giants before the public opening at 1 p.m.

“We have many things planned at the Zoo this summer for our visitors and this is just the start of what I believe will be a very exciting summer at the zoo,” said Janice Martin, curator of animal care and natural encounters at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Dinosaurs Alive! is included as part of a visitor’s regular admission to the zoo. It offers a chance to step back in time to the prehistoric era as the lifelike dinosaurs move and roar demonstrating how they may have looked and moved in a natural environment millions of years ago. The exhibit also features a dig site and excavation site where children of all ages can discover what it’s like to be a paleontologist.

Across town, another dino-related exhibition is preparing for its summer run. The Manitoba Museum’s “Word’s Largest Dinosaurs” opens on Friday and will run through September 4.

The exhibit presents a touring collection of some of the world’s largest dinosaurs. Fossils, casts, robotics, videos, and other media are used to illustrate the story of how dinosaurs evolved to such immense sizes, and how they dominated life on land for well over 100 million years.

ChrisD.ca will have tickets you can win to see the new museum exhibit in the coming weeks. Sign up for our contest alerts e-mail list to be notified when you can enter.

