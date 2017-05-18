May Long Weekend in Winnipeg: What’s Open and Closed

Here’s what open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule for Victoria Day, Monday, May 22.
Civic Offices
All civic offices are closed on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Shopping Centres
Kildonan Place — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park — Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cadillac Fairview — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Vital Centre — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Manitoba Museum
Open Monday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Open Monday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recycling/Garbage Collection
Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Victoria Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.
Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)
Saturday, May 20 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 21 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, May 22 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot
Saturday, May 20 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 21 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, May 22 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Winnipeg Transit
On Monday, May 22, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Leisure Centres
All Leisure Centres are closed on Monday, May 22.
Regular hours of operation are in effect for Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.
Swimming Pools
All City of Winnipeg swimming pools will be closed on Monday, May 22, except the Pan Am Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
The Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Regular hours of operation are in effect for all pools on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.
Library Services
All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, May 22.
Please note: the Winnipeg Public Library will switch to summer hours after Victoria Day,
May 22. Weekend hours will change at all branches. Regular hours will resume after September 4 (Labour Day).
Animal Services Agency
The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, May 22.
Cemeteries
Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. over the Victoria Day long weekend, including Monday, May 22.
Cemetery offices will be closed on Monday, May 22.
Winnipeg Parking Authority
Closed on Monday, May 22.
Golf Courses
Crescent Drive, Harbour View, John Blumberg, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park Golf Courses will be on the Victoria Day long weekend, including Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.