May Long Weekend in Winnipeg: What’s Open and Closed

Here’s what open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule for Victoria Day, Monday, May 22.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, May 22, 2017.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cadillac Fairview — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitoba Museum

Open Monday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Open Monday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Victoria Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Saturday, May 20 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 22 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot

Saturday, May 20 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 22 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, May 22, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Leisure Centres

All Leisure Centres are closed on Monday, May 22.

Regular hours of operation are in effect for Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

Swimming Pools

All City of Winnipeg swimming pools will be closed on Monday, May 22, except the Pan Am Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

The Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular hours of operation are in effect for all pools on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

Library Services

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, May 22.

Please note: the Winnipeg Public Library will switch to summer hours after Victoria Day,

May 22. Weekend hours will change at all branches. Regular hours will resume after September 4 (Labour Day).

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, May 22.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. over the Victoria Day long weekend, including Monday, May 22.

Cemetery offices will be closed on Monday, May 22.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

Closed on Monday, May 22.

Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, John Blumberg, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park Golf Courses will be on the Victoria Day long weekend, including Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Comments

comments