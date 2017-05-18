An Eye on the Water: Safe Boating Awareness Week Launching

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — As some Manitobans hit the water this long weekend, the Manitoba chapter of the Lifesaving Society wants you to keep safety in mind.

May 20-26 is North American Safe Boating Awareness Week, managed by the Society and the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

“Going for a boat ride, fishing off the dock, or participating in water sports are great ways to make memories with your family and friends,” said Kevin Tordiffe, operations manager of the Lifesaving Society’s Manitoba branch. “But it’s so very important to be safe in the water.”

An average of 100 boating-related deaths are reported annually in Canada, but fatalities have dipped in recent years.

The five key messages of the initiative include:

The importance of wearing a lifejacket The dangers associated with drinking and boating The importance of taking a safe boating course Ensuring that you and your vessel are prepared before casting off The risks associated with a fall into cold water

“Manitoba has some of the best parks and beaches in the country,” added Tordiffe. “I’m encouraging all Manitobans to get out and enjoy these attractions safely.”

