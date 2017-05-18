Robbers Hit the Road: Canada-Wide Warrants Issued for Luxury Car Thieves

By The Canadian Press

EDMONTON – Police in Edmonton have issued Canada-wide warrants for two women allegedly involved in a national auto-theft ring targeting luxury vehicles.

Police say the ring originated in Ontario and involves dealerships across the country.

It was uncovered following a report in March of two high-end cars being stolen from an Edmonton dealership.

Investigators say thieves used stolen or fraudulent identification to apply online to buy the cars and came from out of province to pick them up.

Since then, three stolen luxury cars and one truck have been recovered in Saskatoon and another high-end vehicle was found in Edmonton.

Police say the total estimated value of the five is about $525,000.

Gene Nikota, 45, faces several charges, including fraud and possession of stolen property.

Kimberly Barlow, 38, and Jennifer Callihoo, 33, are wanted for a total of 40 auto and identity-theft offences.

