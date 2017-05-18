CAA Expecting Busy Summer Road Trip Season

With the summer-like weather here and May long weekend soon upon us, many Canadians are hitting the open road.

CAA Manitoba expects the highways to be busier than normal this season with the high U.S. dollar and Canada’s 150th anniversary.

“Canada has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world and driving is one of the best ways to experience them,” said Erika Miller, public and media relations specialist for CAA Manitoba.

“Make the most of your great Canadian vacation by making sure you’re properly packed and prepared to explore the open road.”

CAA suggests having your vehicle inspected before any long trips, such as having the oil changed, fluid levels checked, battery tested and tires inspected, including your spare. Ensure that the emergency roadside kit in your car is customized and stocked with enough food and water, clothing, and first- aid items for the number of passengers travelling with you.

