Winnipeg Gets Approval to Use DeltaGard in Mosquito Fight

Just in time for the *swat* mosquito season, the City of Winnipeg has received federal approval to use a new chemical this year.

DeltaGard 20EW was approved Friday by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency.

“DeltaGard will be an effective product in the fight against mosquitoes,” said Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of insect control. “As well, the new product supports our move to more environmentally friendly products as less pesticide will be applied to the environment.”

DeltaGard replaces malathion, which the city used for three decades for adult mosquito control.

The city has yet to spray for mosquitoes this season due to near-zero trap counts. Any major precipitation could produce a large emergence of adult nuisance mosquitoes, forcing the city to begin its fogging program.

— Staff

