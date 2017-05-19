Man Flees from Winnipeg Police, Tosses Handgun While Trying to Climb Fence

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after fleeing from officers Thursday and throwing aside a handgun in the process.

Corey Hart was pulled over in the area of the 400 block of Sherbrook Street at around 1:15 a.m. when police noticed him speeding in an erratic manner.

He fled on foot and attempted to climb a fence, throwing down a .22 calibre handgun and ammunition. He resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.

Hart faces numerous weapons-related charges, as well as impaired driving, resisting arrest and failing to provide a breath sample.

— Staff

