ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Man Flees from Winnipeg Police, Tosses Handgun While Trying to Climb Fence

Man Flees from Winnipeg Police, Tosses Handgun While Trying to Climb Fence

Man Flees from Winnipeg Police, Tosses Handgun While Trying to Climb Fence

in News0 Comments

Winnipeg Police CrestA 31-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after fleeing from officers Thursday and throwing aside a handgun in the process.

Corey Hart was pulled over in the area of the 400 block of Sherbrook Street at around 1:15 a.m. when police noticed him speeding in an erratic manner.

He fled on foot and attempted to climb a fence, throwing down a .22 calibre handgun and ammunition. He resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.

Hart faces numerous weapons-related charges, as well as impaired driving, resisting arrest and failing to provide a breath sample.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU