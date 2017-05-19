Manitoba Artists Win at International Songwriting Competition

Two Manitoba singer-songwriters have won hardware at the 2016 International Songwriting Competition (ISC).

Faouzia, a 16-year-old multi-instrumentalist, and Winnipeg-based Matt Epp took home the grand prize in the world’s laregst songwriting competition.

The two were singled out from more than 16,000 submissions from 137 countries.

Faouzia and Epp’s song, “The Sound,” landed the coveted grand prize award, with Faouzia and Epp being the first Canadians to win this award in its 16-year history.

Panels of top-tier artists including Tom Waits, Ziggy Marley, Lorde, Bastille, and Hardwell.

“The creative process with Matt was such a wonderful experience, and I could never have imagined that this song would fall into the hands of so many artists and professionals that I admire,” said Faouzia. “It is truly beautiful to see that this song has connected deeply with people.”

Winnipeg fans can next catch Faouzia perform Saturday, June 17 at the TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival (9 p.m., Old Market Square). Admission is free.

