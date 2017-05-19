Splash Dash Tours Resume Seasonal Run at The Forks

If you’re staying in the city this long weekend, why not hit the water at The Forks?

The Splash Dash Tours are now operating again for the season on the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

“The boats and crew are ready, and the season is now in full swing,” said Gord Cartwright, owner and operator of Splash Dash Tours. “We hope to start Water Bus operations in the coming weeks, but it’s great to be able to start tours for the May long weekend.”

The half-hour tours leave The Forks harbour every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to sunset, seven days a week. Tickets are available at the Splash Dash kiosk at The Forks dock. The price is $11 for adults and $9 for seniors and youth.

For those visitors preferring to stay on land, Bee2gether Tandem Bike Rentals is also open. Rentals are available at the corner of Forks Market Road and Waterfront Drive.

Officials with The Forks say sections of the river walk are also expected to open this weekend.

— Staff

