Winnipeg Spray Pads Opening in Time for May Long Weekend

The City of Winnipeg’s spray pads are being turned on this long weekend.
While summer is still one month away, Winnipeggers can cool down under the hot sun beginning Saturday.
Spray pads will continue to operate until the end of August/early September.
Where to splish splash:
- Central Corydon Community Centre – River Heights Site
- Central Park
- Fort Rouge Park
- Gateway Park
- Jill Officer Park
- Lindenwoods Community Centre
- Lindsey Wilson Park
- Machray Park
- Park City West Community Centre
- Provencher Park
- Shaughnessy Park
- St. Norbert Community Centre
- St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool
- Sturgeon Heights Community Centre
- Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
- Waverley Heights Community Centre
- Westdale Community Centre
- West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre