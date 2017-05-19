Winnipeg Spray Pads Opening in Time for May Long Weekend

The City of Winnipeg’s spray pads are being turned on this long weekend.

While summer is still one month away, Winnipeggers can cool down under the hot sun beginning Saturday.

Spray pads will continue to operate until the end of August/early September.

Where to splish splash:

Central Corydon Community Centre – River Heights Site

Central Park

Fort Rouge Park

Gateway Park

Jill Officer Park

Lindenwoods Community Centre

Lindsey Wilson Park

Machray Park

Park City West Community Centre

Provencher Park

Shaughnessy Park

St. Norbert Community Centre

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool

Sturgeon Heights Community Centre

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

Waverley Heights Community Centre

Westdale Community Centre

West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre

