Bark in the Park: Winnipeg Goldeyes Looking to Set a Record

The third annual Bark in the Park event has a new twist to it this year, as the Winnipeg Goldeyes look to solidify themselves in the record books.

Shaw Park will be packed with pooches on June 17 when the Goldeyes host the St. Paul Saints.

The baseball club has called in Guinness World Records to attempt to set the record for most dogs attending a sporting event. The current record is held by the Chicago White Sox, who had 1,122 dogs in the stands in 2016.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will also go to support the Winnipeg Humane Society.

“Winnipeg has an engaged community of dog lovers, and we’re excited for it to gather in record numbers at Bark in the Park,” said WHS communications coordinator Kyle Jahns.

“This event celebrates the pets we love, and is a great way to kick off your canine’s summer. Funds raised from this event help the WHS provide medical care, shelter, and behaviour training to over 8,000 animals each year.”

Fans can bring their pets to the dog-friendly game for $14 each. Each ticket includes admission for one person and one dog, plus a complimentary doggie treat bag (while supplies last). During the event, dogs and dog owners can enjoy various dog-themed entertainment, giveaways, and pet-related fun with plenty of treats for furry fans.

This fall’s Winnipeg Pet Show will be on site with a number of promotions, including a “Pooch Parade,” the Pooch Smooch Cam, and the Seventh Inning Fetch.

A designated “puppy potty” turf area will be located by the registration tent.

Pet owners attending will also need to download and print a waiver (PDF) and present it upon arrival.

