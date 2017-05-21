ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Man Dies After Hit and Run on Cumberland Avenue

Man Dies After Hit and Run on Cumberland Avenue

Man Dies After Hit and Run on Cumberland Avenue

in News0 Comments

By David Klassen

Winnipeg Police CrestWINNIPEG — A 30-year-old man died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Police say the man was walking in the area when a vehicle travelling eastbound on Cumberland hit him at around 3:15 a.m. The driver took off in a grey or silver vehicle with front-end damage.

The victim later died in hospital from his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


Comments

comments

MENU