Man Dies After Hit and Run on Cumberland Avenue

By David Klassen

WINNIPEG — A 30-year-old man died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Police say the man was walking in the area when a vehicle travelling eastbound on Cumberland hit him at around 3:15 a.m. The driver took off in a grey or silver vehicle with front-end damage.

The victim later died in hospital from his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

