Winnipeg’s Seasonal Bike Routes Now in Effect

By David Klassen
The annual Sunday/holiday bike routes are now in effect throughout Winnipeg.
From May 21 to October 9, four streets in the city will be designated as bicycle routes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Motor vehicle traffic is restricted on these routes for no more than one block.
- Lyndale Drive — Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street
- Scotia Street — Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue
- Wellington Crescent — Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street
- Wolseley Avenue — Raglan Road to Maryland Street
Signs are posted to warn motorists of the restrictions. A fine could apply if a distance of more than one block is travelled.