ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg’s Seasonal Bike Routes Now in Effect

Winnipeg’s Seasonal Bike Routes Now in Effect

Winnipeg’s Seasonal Bike Routes Now in Effect

in News0 Comments

By David Klassen

Sunset
A man is silhouetted while riding a bike at Garry Point Park at sunset in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, February 27, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The annual Sunday/holiday bike routes are now in effect throughout Winnipeg.

From May 21 to October 9, four streets in the city will be designated as bicycle routes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Motor vehicle traffic is restricted on these routes for no more than one block.

  • Lyndale Drive — Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street
  • Scotia Street — Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue
  • Wellington Crescent — Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street
  • Wolseley Avenue — Raglan Road to Maryland Street

Signs are posted to warn motorists of the restrictions. A fine could apply if a distance of more than one block is travelled.


Comments

comments

MENU