Winnipeg’s Seasonal Bike Routes Now in Effect

By David Klassen

The annual Sunday/holiday bike routes are now in effect throughout Winnipeg.

From May 21 to October 9, four streets in the city will be designated as bicycle routes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Motor vehicle traffic is restricted on these routes for no more than one block.

Lyndale Drive — Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street

Scotia Street — Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue

Wellington Crescent — Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street

Wolseley Avenue — Raglan Road to Maryland Street

Signs are posted to warn motorists of the restrictions. A fine could apply if a distance of more than one block is travelled.

