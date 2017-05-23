WSO Music Director Alexander Mickelthwate Off to Oklahoma City

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra’s music director is stepping down for a new opportunity south of the border.

Alexander Mickelthwate has been named the music director of Oklahoma City Philharmonic, effective for the 2018-19 season.

“I am grateful for my years with the WSO and my years in Winnipeg,” Mickelthwate said. “I will continue to think of myself as part of the WSO family for years to come. Yes, we have raised two hockey playing Canadian boys.”

Mickelthwate spent 12 seasons with the WSO after joining the company in 2006.

Mickelthwate led the development and growth of the WSO’s New Music Festival. He was also instrumental in the creation and growth of the Sistema Winnipeg program, a social change program for children built on intensive music training. In 2014, he was at the helm of the WSO’s triumphant performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The WSO will still have Mickelthwate on board to mark their 70th anniversary season, which will highlight his many contributions to the orchestra and the community throughout the season.

A search for a new musical director will be carried out by the WSO’s board of directors.

