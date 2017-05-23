ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Police Disarm Man with Gun in Parking Lot of Winnipeg Bar

Winnipeg Police CrestWinnipeg police diffused a potentially deadly situation on Monday night when a man loaded a handgun in the parking lot of a bar in the 1100 block of Arlington Street.

Police say the suspect had been in a dispute with a patron who he physically assaulted at around 11:55 p.m. He left the bar and went to a vehicle, where he grabbed a handgun and loaded it with ammunition.

Police were able to disarm him and make an arrest.

Chad Daniel Cameron, 25, of Winnipeg has been charged with 13 offences, including careless use of a firearm.

He remains in custody.

