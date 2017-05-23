Two Fathers, Two Sons Drown in Boating Accident in Northern Manitoba

Two fathers and their two songs died Monday after their canoe capsized on the Burntwood River north of Thompson, Manitoba.

RCMP were alerted of the overdue canoeists and began a search operation with the help of other boaters in the area, as well as a helicopter.

Police found the boat and the four paddlers deceased in the water. The male victims were all residents of Thompson and aged six, 14, 33 and 44. They were all wearing lifejackets.

“This is the worst result imaginable,” said Sergeant Ben Sewell of the Thompson RCMP.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the search. This is a devastating accident that has left the community of Thompson in mourning.”

The Burntwood River flows through the city of Thompson about 740 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

