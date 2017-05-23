ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » Only Contestant: Wab Kinew Gets More Support for Manitoba NDP Leadership Bid

By The Canadian Press

Wab Kinew
Wab Kinew listens at a news conference in Winnipeg, Friday, March 11, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG – Author and indigenous rights activist Wab Kinew has picked up more endorsements in his bid to become leader of the Manitoba New Democrats.

Former member of Parliament Judy Wasylecia-Leis and former provincial cabinet minister Nancy Allan have thrown their support behind Kinew.

Michelle McHale, who dropped out of the leadership race earlier this spring, is also endorsing Kinew.

Kinew is the only contestant for the leadership that is to be decided in mid-September, although former cabinet minister Steve Ashton has not ruled out a bid.

The NDP is trying to rebuild after losing last year’s election following 17 years in power.

The New Democrats hold 12 of the 57 legislature seats.

CP - The Canadian Press


