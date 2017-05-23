Police Hunt for Suspect in Fatal Winnipeg Hit and Run

ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

By Sarah Klein

Winnipeg Police CrestWinnipeg police are continuing to look for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run collision on Sunday morning.

A 30-year-old man was struck and killed while he was walking in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue at around 3:15 a.m.

Police are now looking for a mid-2000 four-door Honda Accord, silver or grey in colour. They say it will have damaged to the passenger-side front bumper.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, specifically a cyclist in the area, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6271.


