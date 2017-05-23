Police Hunt for Suspect in Fatal Winnipeg Hit and Run

By Sarah Klein

Winnipeg police are continuing to look for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run collision on Sunday morning.

A 30-year-old man was struck and killed while he was walking in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue at around 3:15 a.m.

Police are now looking for a mid-2000 four-door Honda Accord, silver or grey in colour. They say it will have damaged to the passenger-side front bumper.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, specifically a cyclist in the area, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6271.

