Country folk singer Steve Earle & The Dukes return to the Burton Cummings Theatre this fall.

The band plays Winnipeg on Tuesday, September 26 fresh off of last year’s 30th anniversary of Guitar Town.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $39.50.

Earle releases a new album, So You Wannabe An Outlaw, on June 16.

