Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie Named Top ‘Art Towns’

There’s something to be said about the arts scene in Manitoba, particularly in Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie.

The two cities have been named the “Top Art Towns in Canada” by travel website Expedia.

“What is an art town? Is it a city draped in paint splashes? Is it a place with bold, innovative galleries? Is it a town that puts on some of the most graceful theatre and dance performances ever seen? It’s a little bit of everything and without it, we would be nothing,” said Jennifer Cuellar, a travel blogger with Expedia.ca.

Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie were two of 20 Canadian communities featured in the piece, which highlighted Portage’s annual Prairie Ripples Art Tour and Winnipeg’s FemFest, ODDBLOCK Comedy Festival, Flipside Opera, and MEMETIC Fest.

The entire piece can be read on the Expedia website.

