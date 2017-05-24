Winnipeg Welding Company Supplying 300 Trailers to Canadian Military

A Winnipeg-based manufacturer has won a $20 million contract to produce 300 trailers for the Department of National Defence of Canada.

Arne’s Welding Ltd. will produce the load handling system trailers and provide spare parts for up to 30 years. The contract also includes an option for an additional 270 trailer units, potentially bringing the contract up to $38 million.

The first unit was delivered in April, with all trailers due for completion and delivery by March 2019. Work will also begin soon on a batch of spare parts.

The trailers will be used to haul containers and flat racks for the Canadian military and will be deployed at six Canadian Forces bases across Canada.

