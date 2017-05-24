New Additions to This Year’s Doors Open Winnipeg

It’s the one time every year some of Winnipeg’s most prominent buildings open their doors to the public for a behind-the-scenes look.

Doors Open Winnipeg is May 27-28, featuring 90 buildings and walking tours with architectural, historical, cultural and social significance.

“Doors Open showcases some of our city’s unique buildings to the public for one weekend each year,” said Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg.

“Together, families can discover and explore Winnipeg’s built heritage.”

New participants this year include the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Crescent Fort Rouge United Church, Gordon King Memorial United Church, Historic Kildonan Church and Cemetery, McGregor Street Armoury, Minto Armoury, Robinson Building, The Hudson’s Bay downtown store, the White House, and several new walking tours.

Doors Open kicks off Thursday, May 25 at the News Café (237 McDermot Avenue) with the panel discussion FRONTlines: Bay Daze at 7 p.m.

