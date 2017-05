WINNIPEG — A 22-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon after being stabbed in the upper body.

The incident happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Kennedy Street.

Winnipeg police say the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— Staff

Comments

comments