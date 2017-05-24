Winnipeg Man Charged After Woman Stabbed, Suspect Flees in Stolen Vehicle

WINNIPEG — A 20-year-old woman is in stable condition in hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police were called to the 900 block of Dominion Street at around 2:35 a.m., where a passerby attempted to help the female victim, but was chased off. Police say the suspect, who was armed with a knife, then stolen the passerby’s vehicle and took off.

The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded.

Junior Sesay, 21, was arrested by the RCMP on Highway 10 near the United States border.

He has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, and break and enter.

He remains in custody.

