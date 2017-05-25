Nelly Furtado to Headline Aboriginal Day Live Festivities

By Brian Schultz

Grammy Award-winning Canadian songstress Nelly Furtrado will headline Aboriginal Day Live in Winnipeg on June 21, as cities across Canada join in to celebrate Aboriginal culture.

Originally founded in Winnipeg in 2007, ADL has now grown into a nationwide event marked in Yellowknife, Whitehorse, Ottawa, Regina, Iqaluit, Halifax and Edmonton.



A sunrise ceremony and sacred fire will kick things off in the Oodena Circle at The Forks to signal the start of National Aboriginal Day, followed by a day-long pow wow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Joining Furtado on the music side of things will be Burnt-Project 1, Daniel Roa, Nelson Tagoona, Neon Dreams and Asham Stompers. Performers for the pre-show include Skyler, Sonia Eidse, Chuck Copenace Group and Rene?e Lamoureux.

APTN will broadcast seven hours of celebrations during its TV broadcast, on participating radio stations, as well as online.

Admission is free and open to all at The Forks.

