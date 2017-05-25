Win Tickets to Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ Dress Rehearsal

The northeast corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway is getting set for the upcoming Cirque du Soleil show, Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities.

ChrisD.ca has two pairs of tickets (4 total) for the show, running June 2 to July 9, 2017.

Be one of the first in Winnipeg to see the show during a special dress rehearsal performance on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

We’re doing this giveaway a little differently than our past contests. Only those on Facebook and Twitter will have a chance to enter.

Share and like the below Facebook post for one entry.

Simply retweet the below tweet for another entry.

RT to enter to win a pair of tickets to @Cirque du Soleil’s special #KURIOS dress rehearsal on June 1 in #Winnipeg! https://t.co/J3pwFi22XP pic.twitter.com/Bl7RiqaxnL — ChrisD.ca (@ChrisDca) May 25, 2017

That’s it! Consider yourself entered. We’ll draw two lucky winners on Wednesday, May 31. Tickets will be delivered by e-mail.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster, ranging in price from $59 to $154.

Never miss another contest! Be alerted when we have a new promotion. Sign up for our contest alerts e-mail list.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance to our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.

Comments

comments