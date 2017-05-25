Canada Summer Games Seeking Volunteer Singers

Time to warm up those vocal pipes.

As part of the closing ceremonies at the 2017 Canada Summer Games, organizers are looking for singers to join the Gold Choir. Two musical selections will be performed on August 13 between 2-4 p.m. at Investors Group Field.

Music and recording will be provided in advance to all singers and one group rehearsal will take place prior to show day. Experience is not necessary.

Singers must be 16-years-old or older to participate. The deadline to apply is June 15.

The 2017 Canada Summer Games run July 28 to August 13.

