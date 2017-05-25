33 Charged with Drunk Driving in Manitoba Over Long Weekend

By Sarah Klein
Manitoba RCMP were kept busy over the May long weekend, despite the dreary weather seen throughout much of the province.
From May 16-22, officers were focused on increased enforcement looking for high-risk driving behaviours.
RCMP charged 33 people with impaired driving, as well as laid 33 charges for non-seatbelt use.
Other May long statistics:
- 18 alcohol or drug-related administrative suspensions
- 541 charges for speeding
- 15 charges for using a handheld electronic device while driving
- 262 other traffic-related charges
- 24 prohibited/suspended drivers
- Two fatalities
Checkstops were held in various communities across Manitoba, including Virden, Thompson, Steinbach, Boissevain, Falcon Beach and Treherne.