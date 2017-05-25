Road Closures in Effect for Play On! Ball Hockey Tournament

A two-day street hockey tournament will close a portion of Chancellor Matheson Road at the University of Manitoba beginning today.

The Play On! tourney is May 27-28 and will have 320 teams taking part — the largest turnout since 2014.

To accommodate the venue set up, the following road closures are in effect:

Thursday, May 25 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, May 28 at midnight — Eastbound Chancellor Matheson Road will be closed between Technology Trail and University Crescent

Friday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. to Sunday, May 28 at midnight — Westbound Chancellor Matheson Road will be closed between University Crescent and Research Way

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and to plan for additional travel time to reach their destinations.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of this year’s Play On! event.

