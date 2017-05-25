Forest Fire Forces Evacuation of Manitoba First Nation

A forest fire near Red Sucker Lake First Nation has forced the evacuated of the northwestern Manitoba community.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting individuals with the greatest health concerns to leave the community.

Flights began early Thursday afternoon to evacuate up to 300 people from the First Nation.

Evacuees are being flown to Thompson to await larger flights to Winnipeg, where they will remain during the evacuation.

“Our team will ensure the evacuees receive the assistance they need during this trying time,” said Shawn Feely, vice-president, Manitoba and Nunavut, Canadian Red Cross.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Red Cross’ efforts can do so by calling 1-800-418-1111 or visiting RedCross.ca.

