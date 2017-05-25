Talk, Country Rule Winnipeg Airwaves in Spring Radio Ratings

Commercial-free radio, news talk and country music round out the top three radio stations in Winnipeg.

The latest spring radio ratings book, released on Thursday, shows that listeners still have their favourites on the dial. CBC Radio One increased its share compared to last spring, while 680 CJOB dipped slightly. QX 104 remained strong as the #1 FM radio station in Winnipeg.

A few new radio stations made an appearance this year, including Peggy @ 99.1, Hot 100.5, Now Country 104.7 FM, and the reemergence of rock mainstay Power 97.

Corus Entertainment was able to increase Power’s share marginally over its previous brand, while also gaining more listeners to the new Peggy @ 99.1.

Another big gain was Bell Media’s 103.1 Virgin Radio, rising to a 8.0 share from 6.7 last year. On the lower end of the scale, Rogers’ KiSS 102.3 fell significantly to 4.1 from 6.8

The data measured the period from February 27 to April 23, 2017.

The below data is for the 12+ demographic, with the Spring 2016 ratings in parentheses for comparison.

CBC Radio One — 14.5 (13.8) 680 CJOB — 10.9 (11.0) QX 104 — 9.0 (9.0) 103.1 Virgin Radio — 8.0 (6.7) 92 CITI FM — 7.4 (8.7) 99.9 BOB FM — 5.9 (6.8) 94.3 The Drive — 5.6 (4.1) Energy 106 — 4.7 (4.9) Power 97 — 4.7 (3.2 as 97.5 BIG FM) TSN Radio 1290 — 4.4 (3.8) KiSS 102.3 — 4.1 (6.8) CBC Radio 2 — 3.6 (2.7) Peggy @ 99.1 — 2.6 (1.9 as 99.1 Fresh FM) Hot 100.5 — 1.5 (1.6 as Jewel 100.5 FM) Radio-Canada Espace Musique — 0.2 (0.3) Now Country 104.7 FM — 0.1 (1.3 as Rhythm 104.7 FM)

Source: Numeris

Comments

comments