Race is On in Support of Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg

About 80 kids will be running through Assiniboine Park on Saturday, solving clues and participating in fun challenges.

The fifth annual Race for Kids is an event put on by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg. It raises funds for the many programs offered by the organization.

Participating this year will be celebrity guests, Cormac Foster and Nicole Foster, from season two of “Amazing Race Canada.”

“Having experience with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg, we feel that the programs these clubs provide are an excellent opportunity for kids of all ages to develop lifelong skills and relationships,” the mother and son duo said in a statement.

The race begins at 10 a.m. when an awards ceremony to follow at noon.

Comments

comments