Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Big Top’ Rising in South Winnipeg

A giant blue and yellow ‘big top’ will begin rising in south Winnipeg today.

The circus-like attraction is for the upcoming Cirque du Soleil‘s KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities show.

The big stop stands a whopping 62 feet high and 168 feet in diameter, making way for seating up to 2,600 guests.

Crews will spend the next six days setting it up, installing entrance and artists tents, the box office, administrative offices, and a kitchen and dining area for the cast and crew.

KURIOS travels in 65 trailers, carrying close to 2,000 tons of equipment.

Media will be given a sneak peek of the construction this afternoon. Be sure to check back here for a video.

ChrisD.ca is also giving away two pairs of tickets to a special dress rehearsal performance of KURIOS on June 1.

KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities is playing June 2 to July 9 at Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway.

