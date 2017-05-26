Driver Found Lying Unconscious on Highway 75

A 26-year-old Ste. Agathe man who had lost controlled and rolled his vehicle on Highway 75 was found unconscious by an RCMP officer driving by.

The man was in his pickup truck Wednesday night when he attempted to turn eastbound onto Provincial Road 210. Police say as a result of excessive speed, he lost control and rolled into the ditch.

An RCMP officer on patrol happened to drive by at around 11:55 p.m. and found the man lying unconscious in the roadway after being ejected from the truck. He administered CPR while he waited for EMS to arrive.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

— Staff

Comments

comments