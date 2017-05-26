Start Your Engines: Motorcycle Ride for Dad on Saturday

The roar of more than 1,200 motorcycles will fill the air around Polo Park on Saturday for the 9th annual TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.

The yearly fundraiser has a goal of raising $350,000 for prostate cancer research, which if successful, could bring its nine-year total to $1.9 million.

“Informing men and their families of the need for early detection of prostate cancer is one of the pillars of the Ride for Dad,” said event spokesperson and prostate cancer survivor Ed Johner.

“The level of awareness is growing and we are striving to break records for number of registered riders — 1,437 in 2014 — and pledge donations — $337,000 in 2016.”

All funds raised in Manitoba stay in the province and go to support prostate cancer research and education.

The first leg of the ride will depart from Earls Polo Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. and travel to Assiniboia Downs. The ride will then head north to Gimli and back, ending with an awards reception at Cowboys — Canad Inns Windsor Park at 3 p.m.

Those not riding can still register to make a donation as a Ride Champion, making you eligible to win prizes. Register at RideforDad.ca/Manitoba.

ChrisD.ca is proud to once again be a media sponsor of this year’s Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.

Comments

comments